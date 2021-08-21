FIC warns that criminals are trying to transfer money post elections

The Financial Intelligence Centre-FIC-Director General, Mary Chirwa has warned that her organization anticipates an increase in illegal activities by criminal elements in the post August 12th 2021 general elections.

Ms. Chirwa says they will be attempts to move funds through various means to offshore accounts or locally.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC-says it is still investigating Former Minister of Tourism, Ronald Chitotela on corruption allegations.

Responding to a press query from Diamond News, ACC Spokesperson, Queen Chibwe says the commission will give a detailed position on the investigations at an appropriate time.

And the Drug Enforcement Commission-DEC-has also revealed that it has started investigating Former Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya on alleged money laundering charges.

The Commission has however refuted claims that it has frozen the Bank accounts of the Former Minister.