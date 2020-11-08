STOP mourning the demise of Bill 10 and try to resuscitate the dead economy, UPND Southern Province information and publicity secretary Nero Halwabala has pleaded with the PF.

And Halwabala has mocked the PF advising them to field President Edgar Lungu as a parliamentary candidate because legally he does not qualify as President since he was elected twice and sworn in twice.

In an interview, Halwabala said Zambians should not glorify the PF, whom he called liars.

“Stop mourning the demise of Bill 10 and try to resuscitate the dead economy. You cannot continue a self-imposed national mourning on the demise of the constitution amendment Bill 10 of 2019…Zambia must also not glorify liars if the country has to develop,” Halwabala said.

He advised PF parliamentarians who did not support Bill 10 to be free because they represented Zambians’ views.

“Mwansabobwe member of parliament Kabaso Kampampi, there was no need to be afraid of PF but you represented the people who voted for you. And we continue to thank you including Elalio Musonda MP for Kamfinsa Constituency for standing with the people,” Halwabala said.

“The economy is completely dead and we have leaders in government who are failing to provide solutions to the economic crisis…the rainy season is here but the government is busy with its national mourning over the dead Bill 10 and threatening their own MPs who rejected the poisonous legislation. Instead of spending time and money on delivering farming inputs to farmers and explaining to the citizens why their policies are failing in all the sectors of the economy, they are busy issuing hate speech and tribal remarks.”

Halwabala advised the PF to engage UPND on economic policies for the betterment of the country.

“As UPND, we can’t continue allowing PF to share ignorance with our citizens on important national matters. We are in a hurry and busy explaining our agenda for a better Zambia as UPND,” Halwabala said.

“Job creation and youth empowerment require seriousness on the part of PF government,” he added.

Halwabala said it was unfortunate that PF is in the midst of mourning Bill 10 and misinterpreting the constitution on President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility as a presidential candidate for 2021.

“As UPND we are not scared of his candidature but we are defending the constitution as law abiding citizens and respecting the supreme law of the land,” said Halwabala.