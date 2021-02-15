FIERCE COMPETITION FORCES LUBINDA TO ABANDON KABWATA CONSTITUENCY FOR KAFUE

Kabwata Member of Parliament Given Lubinda has opted to consider running as MP for Kafue Constituency.

Sources in PF have confirmed that Lubinda who is Justice Minister has decided to begin laying a foundation in Kafue having felt stiff competition from two aspirants Clement Tembo and a Copperbelt based businessman Danny Yenga in his constituency.

Lubinda has been in Parliament for 20 years representing the people of Kabwata Constituency.