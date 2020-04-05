ZURIC — Fédération Internationale de Football Association or the International Federation of Association Football(FIFA) has sent a special envoy to Zambia to help resolve the outstanding dispute regarding the FAZ electoral process.

In a letter written to Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development, Hon. Emmanuel Mulenga, Chief Member Associations’ Officer, Veron Mosengo-Omba stated that he will travel to Lusaka to meet football stakeholders to discuss the football situation in Zambia.

He said he was waiting for travel restrictions to ease up following the COVID-19 pandemic to travel to Lusaka.

He however affirmed that for purpose of football stability, the current Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Leadership, shall remain in office until elections have been held for new office bearers.

He said as he gave assurance to the Minister during their telephone conversation last week, FIFA is committed to an electoral process which respects its own statutes, the FAZ statutes and FAZ Electoral Code.

G. Chikumbi