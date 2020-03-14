Fifa has warned the Zambian government and courts against interfering in running and elections of FAZ.

Fifa Says any judgment that will be issued by the High Court of Zambia will be deemed as interference with operations of FAZ.

So all the Kamanga led executive needs to do is go to court and tell the judge that ‘sorry your fat honour, you have no jurisdiction in this mater’.

Last week, Kalusha Bwalya’s agents moved the Ndola High Court to halt the holding of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Annual General meeting (AGM), Electoral Process and Elections.

This followed a court action where Lewis Nathan Advocates sued Adrian Kashala in his capacity as FAZ Secretary General on behalf of Damiano Mutale and Patson Lusaka.

The Court issued an Exparte Order staying the FAZ electoral Process and Elections pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

The Court has directed that the process which started on 7th March 2020 and was expected to end on 28th March 2020 has been halted until the matter is heard and determined.