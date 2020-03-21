Press Statement

(For Immediate Release)

Football Association of Zambia

Football House, Lusaka

20th March, 2020

FIFA SAYS KAMANGA EXECUTIVE STAYS UNTIL ELECTIONS ARE HELD AFTER COVID-19 THREAT

World governing body FIFA has written to FAZ backing the decision to postponed the remaining four provincial elections and the March 28, 2020 elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) due to the Covid-19 threat.

In a letter to FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala, Chief Member Association Officer Véron Mosengo-Omba says the mandate for the Andrew Kamanga executive committee shall remain until elections are held once the Covid-19 threat subsides.

“In this respect, we hereby would like to show our full understanding of the situation currently faced by the FAZ and by many others of our member associations. Bearing in mind the present circumstances of an extraordinary nature, we support the postponement of the remaining steps of the electoral process until the health risk be cleared at national level. We therefore kindly request FAZ to provide us a regular update on the above,” reads the letter in part.

“Finally, for the sake of completeness, we would like to highlight that the aforementioned postponement of FAZ elections is not incidental on the mandate of the incumbent Executive Committee which shall remain in office until elections are held.”

FAZ was scheduled to hold elections on March 28, 2020 but the global Covid-19 threat has forced the Kamanga executive to postpone the polls until the situation normalizes. The executive committee will remain in office until the elections are concluded.

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

A/COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER