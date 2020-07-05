MORE details in…

FIFA WARNS ZAMBIA, ACKNOWLEDGES SPORTS MINISTERS COMPLIANT AGAINST FAZ HOPES MATTER COULD BE RESOLVED SOON

Zurich, 30 June 2020

SITUATION OF THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA (FAZ)

Dear President,

We acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 15 June 2020, by means of which you reported further information on several ongoing issues surrounding FAZ.

In particular, we took note of the search warrant served by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) on FAZ and of the alleged investigations initiated against Mr Adrian Kashala, FAZ General Secretary.

As you are duly aware, FIFA shows a zero tolerance to drugs both on and off the football pitch. We therefore support the stated efforts by FAZ to remain available to the relevant authorities in this regard and we ask you to keep us updated with the ongoing investigations. Additionally, and even though we were informed recently of the restitution of the relevant items, we are concerned about the seizure of FAZ computers during the relevant investigation on a matter which relates to Mr Kashala before he assumed the position of General Secretary.

Further to our letter dated 13 March 2020, we wish to remind you that FAZ has an obligation to operate independently against third party interference, as per article 14 par 1 lit i) of the FIFA statutes. Moreover, we must emphasise that article 63 of the FAZ constitution prohibits disputes from being taken to ordinary courts of law. We note with concern that, to date, proceedings against FAZ still remain active before Zambian courts of law, this situation thus being in total breach of both the FAZ and FIFA statutes (article 59 paragraph 2). It is worth mentioning at this stage that any decisions of any court in Zambia shall be deemed third party interference and would result in FAZ being sanctioned accordingly.

In this context, should the situation not be normalised within the next 10 days, we would be compelled to submit the present affair to the competent FIFA body for further action. We also wish to specify that FIFA is actively reviewing the written complaint submitted by the Minister of Sports against FAZ.

FIFA asks that this matter be addressed further via a meeting to be held via video or teleconference between FIFA, FAZ and all football stakeholders. The FIFA administration will be in touch with you on this matter to arrange the meeting on a platform that suits all parties Additionally, rest assured that the specific complaints raised in your letter have been forwarded to the relevant departments within FIFA and we will revert to you in due course.

In conclusion, we wish to emphasise the importance of FAZ being compliant with the FIFA Statutes at all times in order to avoid the imposition of sanctions, thereby making a challenging situation for football in Zambia given the COVID-19 pandemic even more so.

We thank you for taking note of the above and for sharing the aforementioned information with the relevant individuals and/or entities.

We remain at your disposal in case of required assistance.

FIFA

Véron Mosengo-Omba

Chief Member Associations Officer