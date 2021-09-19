By CLIVE KALUNGA

Some members of the UPND Alliance have cautioned their leaders not to forsake individuals whom they say played extraordinary roles to put the party where it is today.

Speaking in Ndola today, Gillian Mulamata and other youth officials say rumors circulating in the party hierarchy that some people want to dominate the queue to get jobs in government is worrying because some have gone to the extent of undermining leaders such as Joseph Phiri whom they say deserves to be appointed District Commissioner of Ndola.

Ms. Mulamata feels the ruling party will do a disservice on itself if it fails to reward selfless individuals that fought for the party like Mr. Phiri who is the current District Chairman of UPND.

The outburst by the district youth wing appears to be heightened contest among party members that are positioning themselves for appointments in the corridors of power-Diamond TV