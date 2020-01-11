FINALLY: DANDY CRAZY PUTS HIS MOTHER IN LAW TO REST

By Koswe Editors

Well-wishers among them UPND Copperbelt and Southern provinces have helped PF Musician Dandy Crazy put his mother in law to rest in Livingstone.

Yesterday Dandy Crazy complained like a donkey that he was failing to buy a coffin for his mother in law and the party he helped get into government (PF) had abandoned him as he is suffering.

Recently the same mouth of Dandy Crazy told Zambians that they were suffering because of their fathers who never worked hard in life and must not say outgoing President Edgar Lungu should help them out.

Koswe wishes Dandy Crazy a happy 2020 and more energy to keep saying for PF while insulting Zambians.