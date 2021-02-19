FINALLY LUSAKA CITY MARKET RECONSTRUCTION TO START ON SATURDAY

500 traders and over 200 Bus Operators at the gutted Lusaka City Market are earmarked for relocation to pave way for the reconstruction of the market four years after it was gutted.

Government says the reconstruction of the market will be undertaken by ZNS at a total cost of K22 million.

According to the market authorities, the reconstruction process which will commence tomorrow February 19th, 2021 will take six months.

In an interview with Diamond News, City Market Operations Manager, Joseph Musenge says traders affected by the relocation process will be moved to the southern part of the market which is still in shape.

The development has finally brought relief to the traders.