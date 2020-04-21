Austrian based duo of striker Patson Daka and midfielder Enock Mwepu have resumed group training this morning with their Redbull Salzburg teammates at the Taxham training centre as earlier reported by the ZamFoot Crew.

The Austrian Tipico Bundesliga has been on halt since early March due to the worldwide outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus.

As a health priority, the squad has been divided into four small groups of six players each with one goalkeeper in each group according to the club’s official website.

Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka will train with Swiss goalkeeper Philipp Köhn, skipper Andre Ulmer, Max Wöber and the midfield duo of Hungarian sensation Dominik Szoboszlai and former PSG midfielder Antoine Bernede.

The Computer Enock Mwepu will train alongside veteran goalkeeper Alexander Walke, defenders Patrick Farkas and Jerome Onguéné, Mërgim Berisha and star forward Hee-Chan Hwang.

The two groups are currently in training at the Taxham training centre on different pitches while the other two groups will train at 14:00 CET.

In order to be as safe as possible, every person involved in the sessions (players, coaches and support staff) has already undergone coronavirus tests, which all came back negative.

Head coach Jesse Marsch is happy to return to training and wants to use whatever is available to prepare for the remainder of the season.

“We are really pleased to be able to return to the pitch. Even if we can’t train yet in the usual way, it is an important step. Our aim now is to get the most we can out of what is available for us and to give our all to be ready for the next step. We are determined to finish the season,” he said.

And Captain of the team Andre Ulmer is also pleased about getting back onto the training pitch, saying:

Training at home was good and intensive. We can’t wait to play football now, and we are pleased to be able to return to the training pitch. I am really looking forward to hitting my first passes and first crosses

Salzburg is currently second on the log with 24 points after 22 games and are just three points shy of log leaders LASK Linz.