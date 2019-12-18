It is not rocket science to see that PF’s love affair with the citizens of Zambia is over.What we are now seeing the country is a mood for change in government. Clueless Lungu and his mediocre leadership have no hope in 2021 not even rigging will save them.Zambians are hungry for change to the point where they will come out in millions to vote for Hakainde Hichilema and UPND.

PF members dont be cheated by Lungu, we embrace you as citizens and you will enjoy the benefits of good governance.Those that will suffer are the likes of Edgar Lungu and his leadership who have looted the country.The law will take its course on such individuals.

HH means well he is coming to bring good governance and will improve the lives of our people.