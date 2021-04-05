Finally Kaunda loses UNIP leadership to a Pastor.

It is a new dawn for the United National Independence Party (UNIP), which has for the past 20 years been in a ‘political coma’, newly-elected party president Musonda Mwamba has said.

In the race for the top position during the party’s extraordinary congress held at Premier Hotel yesterday, Reverend Mwamba, an Anglican priest, polled 235 votes to dethrone long-serving Tilyenji Kaunda, who got 201 votes, while Timothy Nyirenda scored a paltry 28.

Mr Kaunda, who has been at the helm of UNIP since 2001, left the gathering immediately after the presidential results were announced and refused to comment on the outcome.

“UNIP has for the past 20 years been in the tomb of political coma and it has today resurrected.

[ZDM].