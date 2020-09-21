By Hon Happy Munsanje

“FINALLY TURNS SO CHABE: DISGRUNTLED CONNY-MEN TURNED RICH WITH ARROGANCE”

One day, I rebuked a posting and it read, “women, appreciate us {men} whilst we are dating and/or married to you in our poor state but when enriched, we level-up”. My emphasise was “not ALL men are as stupid as the poster”

Today, reality is dawning in some disgruntled men turned rich. A few women sacrifice their belongings to please their men. Sadly, those few women are labelled nasty names after aiding men into stable life. Some men are indeed, disgruntled.

The worst thing ever is when the Mrs. Finally turned into Mrs. So chabe (Ex) and the blessing turned into a curse unknowingly to the extent of wanting to flash-it-out. I tell you, men, nothing is as painful as seeing the child you wanted aborted caring you in your old age.

Firm! Firm! Firm! Look what Mr. Finally has become! Lord, your innocent child in the hands of the caring mother must not lack. Bless Mwizukanji with more opportunities and equally, lead Mr. Finally to his destination.

QUESTION: Facebook Lawyers, who is wrong between Mr. Finally and Mwizukanji? No insults please! Just state your point and stance.

