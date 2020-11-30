By Daily Revelation reporter

Finance minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu on Saturday collapsed during the Prize-giving ceremony organised by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) in the tourist capital, Livingstone.

Sources confirmed to Daily Revelation that the finance minister collapsed while he was giving a speech at the function.

Sources said when people rushed to help him up, he became unconscious and had to be rushed to Livingstone General Hospital for medical attention.

They narrated that when he was resuscitated, the minister told the Doctors that while he was addressing the delegates, he saw a sharp splash light pass before his eyes and then he collapsed.

Sources said Dr Ng’andu believed that might have been caused by exhaustion as he had been standing for more than 30 minutes.

Sources added that when doctors at Livingstone General Hospital examined him, the minister’s Blood Pressure (BP) was 90/54.

Sources explained that before he was discharged, Doctors advised Dr Ng’andu to take a ‘lengthy’ bed rest at home.

Dr Ng’andu is one of those who is rumoured to be President Edgar Lungu’s successor following legal explanation that the incumbent is constitutionally not allowed to seek re-election in next year’s tripartite election as he had been twice elected and sworn in office.

Dr Ng’andu has since been evacuated to Lusaka. -Daily Revelation