FINANCE MINISTER SHOULD HAVE GIVEN MORE DETAILS ON THE K6.3 BILLION SUPPLEMENTARY BUDGET FROM UNREALISED SAVINGS FOR 2020

By Michael Kaluba

Green party leader peter sinkamba says finance minister Bwalya Ng’andu should have given more details regarding the k6.3 billion supplementary budget from unrealised savings for which he moved a motion in parliament last week to avoid misleading Zambians.

Mr. Sinkamba tells phoenix news that the supplementary budget from unrealized savings are from allocations that were made in the 2020 budget but were not spent due to suspension of some activities during the Covid 19 restriction period but cannot be carried forward to the next budget without parliamentary approval.

He explains that the unrealised savings will enable government to dismantle the debt of payments to additional health personnel engaged this year, fuel imports which are affected by the exchange rate and electricity which Zambia had imported from South Africa this year.

The green party leader is however of the view that while there were unspent allocations in the 2020 national budget, there is unlikely that this would occur in the 2021 national budget especially with Covid 19 restrictions relaxed and government expected to spend on its allocations.

Finance minister Bwalya Ng’andu on Friday moved a motion in parliament for the house to consider a supplementary budget for the year 2020 amounting to k6.3 billion to be dedicated to centralized allocations under the ministry of finance and across various ministries, provinces and spending agencies.

PHOENIX NEWS