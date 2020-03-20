By Michael Kaluba

Financial Analyst Mambo Hamaundu is calling on Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu to address the nation and give a detailed explanation on what has caused the kwacha to depreciate drastically in order to eliminate speculations.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Hamaundu says government should not make a blanket statement attributing the decline of the kwacha against major convertible currencies to the outbreak of the corona virus without outlining the actual factors such as possible exports, imports and how the situation has influenced the kwacha to depreciate by approximately 10 percent.

Mr. Hamaundu further says government must also explain the measures being put in place to arrest the free fall of the local currency.

The kwacha has depreciated to an all-time low of k16.00 per dollar.

PHOENIX NEWS