FINANCIALLY TROUBLED STUDENT NURSE PREPARED TO BE A MAID TO PAY SCHOOL FEES

A Student Nurse at MbaIa School of Nursing is seeking employment to raise money for school fees to complete her course.

Suzen Muwowo says she is even prepared to work as a sweeper or a maid provided she can raise money for her tuition fees.

Growing up, the 21-year-old second year student always dreamed of becoming a nurse because she wanted to be service to humankind.



Kasama-based Suzen was also drawn to the career by her admiration for nurses who shared information about health and nutrition among other vital lessons in the local clinics.

Suzen’s dream came true when she enrolled at MbaIa School of Nursing and with an older brother to pay her fees, she was sure it was only a matter of time before she could don the immaculate white uniform as a professional.



However, her brother died recently and Suzen now has no one to pay her fees.

Suzen explained that unless she finds an alternative source for her fees, she may have to drop out of school.

“School fees are now my biggest challenge because the management will not allow me to go without money. I have no one to pay for me so I am looking for any kind of job, even as a sweeper, so I can raise money to pay before schools open,” she said.



“My brother who used to pay my school fees for passed away. He was a businessman.”

Suzen assures prospective employers that she will put in her best to impress.



Like many students in learning institutions across the country, Suzen is currently on the indefinite COVID-19 induced holidays.

(Kalemba)