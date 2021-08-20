Smart Eagles Reporter

The Drug Enforcement Commission has confirmed that stories making rounds on social media of the freezing of Bank accounts of Mr Valden Findlay for suspected financial crimes and money laundering ,are correct.

And the commission has further clarified that former Minister of Health , Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya is under investigation .

The commission has however indicated that Dr. Chilufya’s accounts have not been frozen stating that more investigations are underway on the matter before any such action can be taken .

The Commission has further reveled that former Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Joseph Malanji is also under investigation for financial crimes and money laundering . The commission indicated that this is not a recent case but dates back to March of this year when investigations commenced and remain ongoing .

Commission Public Relations Officer Mr Mathias Kamanga made these revelations during a media briefing in Lusaka this afternoon .

And Mr Kamanga has thanked President Elect Mr Hakainde Hichilema for the commitment he has made to ensure the commission operates independently and without undue interference from anyone and also to ensure that enough funding is allocated to the commission for smooth operations.

Mr Kamanga has since urged members of the Public to not shy away from reporting suspicious cases to the drug enforcement commission, promising that once any tip is given to the commission, they will make a follow up and investigate .