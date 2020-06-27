By Watch Reporter

Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa has urged President Edgar Lungu to fire corruption accused Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya.

Sangwa who is a State Counsel Sangwa says it is totally abnormal to have an investigated minister remain in office and attend cabinet meetings amidst the investigations saying that amounts to lawlessness.

He says the minister has betrayed public trust and therefore cannot continue to hold public office.

Others that have called for the minister’s resignation includes politicians and Civil Society organisations.

Alliance for Community Action Executive Director Laura Miti says allowing the minister to remain in power simply shows that President Lungu tolerates corruption.

On Wednesday, the Anti-corruption commission charged and arrested Dr. Chilufya on four counts of possession of properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.