By Watch Reporter

Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) has demanded for the dismissal of Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya after the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) arrested him over corruption allegations, Wednesday.

TIZ president Reuben Lifuka says the only legally and morally appropriate President Edgar Lungu should do is to consider relieving Dr Chilufya, of his duties following his arrest by ACC on four counts of graft.

Lifuka explains that Dr. Chilufya must be allowed to focus on his defence and secondly, to insulate his administalration from unfortunate distractions which this case may present if the said Minister remains in his office.

“We do not agree that President Lungu should limit himself to doing only what is legally provided for when making such a decision, but he should also do what is morally right,” Lifuka said.

He adds that President Lungu has to strike a balance and ensure that the ACC does its job as independently as possible, while protecting the presumption of innocence of Dr. Chilufya.

“Asking his Minister to step aside, is not to prejudge him, it is to protect the integrity of the investigative process. As TI-Z, we will follow this case with keen interest and we hope that the ACC will be allowed to prosecute this case to its full conclusion,” he said.

“Dr Chilufya, 47, of H/n 4, Robert Kennedy Close, Off Brentwood Avenue, in Lusaka, was arrested today and charged with four counts of possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime contrary to section 71 sub section 1 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010. The arrest follows investigations the Commission has been conducting against the Minister in relation to the above allegations. Dr. Chilufya has since been released on bond in his own recognizance and is expected to appear before the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court on 9th July 2020,” said Jonathan Siame, the Commission Corporate Affairs Officer.