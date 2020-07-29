Fire Mabumba or move him to an inconsequential ministry like religious affairs – Miti

ALLIANCE for Community Action excutive director Laura Miti says “disgraced” Minister of General education David Mabumba should be fired or moved to a less important ministry like, Religious Affairs.

Mabumba is currently “enjoying” widespread publicity on social media following his leaked “naughty” videos and pictures.

“He can’t stay in that portfolio and we continue to think of ourselves as a serious country,” Miti wrote on her Facebook account.

“He has to be fired or at least moved to an inconsequential Ministry like Religion and chakuti chakuti,” suggested Miti.