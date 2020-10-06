Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has urged Government institutions to thoroughly investigate the gutting of health facilities in the country.

Dr. Chilufya says Government has noted with sadness the recent fire outbreak which swept through the micro-biology laboratory at Chipata Central Hospital on 20th September 2020 and the burning of the Muchinga Provincial Stores in Chinsali which occurred on Sunday.

Speaking when he visited the affected facility in Chinsali today, the Health Minister says staff working in health facilities should be alert to possible acts of sabotage.

He says Government will investigate acts of negligence or sabotage and those found wanting will be brought to book.

Dr. Chilufya says Government has ensured that essential locations in new health facilities are be monitored by security calling on health staff to scale up security in old hospitals.

He says Government will not allow the loss of property and essential supplies through infernos.

And Muchinga Provincial Minister Malozo Sichone has wondered why incidents of fire breaks out towards elections become rampant.

Mr. Sichone says Government security wings should now be on top of things.