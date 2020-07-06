By Watch Reporter

Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader Sean Tembo says his party will again commence peaceful fire tender protests.

Tembo says the protest will resume on Tuesday, 21st July, 2020 in Lusaka.

This is contained in a statement made available to the Watch Newspaper.

Details in a statement below

PeP STATEMENT No.35 ISSUED ON 6th JULY 2020: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), we wish to take this opportunity to inform our members, supporters, well-wishers and the nation at large that the PeP 13th Fire Tender Peaceful Protest that was disrupted along Cairo Road by the Patriotic Front Lusaka Province Chairman, Mr. Paul Moonga and his colleagues, will resume on Tuesday, 21st July 2020.

2. The PeP 13th Fire Tender Peaceful Protest will commence from the exact spot along Cairo Road, where the PF cadres attacked us on 28th November 2019, and proceed along Church Road to Independence Road via the High Court Roundabout to Alick Nkhata Road to Thabo Mbeki Road to Great East Road and will end at Arcades Shopping Mall Bus Stop.

3. The Party President for the Patriots for Economic Progress will address PeP protestors for 30 minutes, at the scene of the PF attack along Cairo Road, before proceeding with the protest. The protest will commence at 10hrs sharp and is expected to be concluded by 14hrs. Social-distancing guidelines and other health precautions will be adhered to in accordance with COVID-19 regulations.

4. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we wish to take this opportunity to request President Edgar Lungu to advise his Lusaka Province PF Chairman, Mr Paul Moonga and his cadres, to stay away from this continuation of our 13th Fire Tender Peaceful Protest that was disrupted on 28th November 2019. We also wish to advise the Zambia Police Lusaka Province Commissioner, Mr Nelson Phiri not to withdraw his officers along the way this time around, like he did on 28th November 2019, thereby giving room for our protestors to be attacked.

Thank You and May God Bless the Good Citizens of the Republic of Zambia and Our Ailing Nation.

YOURS TRULY

SEAN ENOCK TEMBO (SET)

PARTY PRESIDENT

PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS (PeP)