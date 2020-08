FIRED BOZ GOVERNOR KALYALYA TO CONTINUE RECEIVING SALARY UNTIL 2023

THE Southern African Institute for Policy and Research says former Bank of Zambia (BoZ) governor Denny Kalyalya will continue drawing his full contractual package until May 2023 when the contract comes to an end despite being fired.

In its latest report titled ‘Central role of the Central Bank Governor’ SAIPAR says this means that BoZ will be paying two bank governors while deriving the services of only one.