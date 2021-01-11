FIRED DR. CHITALU CHILUFYA MUST BE ARRESTED FOR CORRUPTION, SAYS HICHILEMA

THE Anti Corruption Commission must now persue dismissed Health Minister, Dr Chitalu Chilufya, for corruption and abuse of office among several allegations leveled against him, UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has said.

President Edgar Lungu has with immediate effect fired Dr. Chilufya from government in light of scandals at the Ministry of Health.

In a short statement, Hichilema says sacking of Dr. Chilufya will not mean anything without allowing the rule of law to take its course.

He says the firing of Dr. Chilufya comes little too late to address the many corruption allegations that have hampered the heath sector in the country.

President Lungu terminated the appointment of Dr Chitalu Chilufya as Minister of Health with immediate effect, replacing him with Water Development and Sanitation Minister Dr. Jonas Chanda.

However, Hichilema, says President Lungu knew all along Dr Chilufya’s corrupt expeditions at the Ministry of Health, but he did not relieve him of his duties because it benefited him and the entire Patriotic Front government.

“He didn’t have to wait for the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee to unearth something that was so obvious. We therefore demand that the ACC immediately moves in on Dr Chitalu Chilufya, and that Mr. Lungu goes further by firing Stephen Kampyongo and Kakoma Kanganja.They are equally culpable like Dr Chilufya, of deaths of innocent citizens. We demand for justice for the Zambian people now,” Hichilema said.