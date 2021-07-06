This is marvellous!

FIRST 200 DAYS OF HH IN STATE HOUSE!

30 PERFECT PLANS FOR ZAMBIA

People of Zambia, this is what we will do for you in our first 200 days (From 1st September 2021 to 1st February 2022)

1. Ensure the kwacha appreciates by all means from K23 per dollar to K10 or below per dollar. All strategies to this regard are in perfect place.

2. Employ 45,000 Secondary School Teachers. This we shall implement

3. Employ 75,0000 Primary and Pre-school teachers. This we shall implement

4. Employ 15,000 Nurses. This we shall implement

5. Employ 8,000 Clinical Officers. This we shall implement

6. Employ 6,500 medical doctors. This we shall implement

7. Recruit 5,000 dentists and other medical staffs in hospitals. This we shall implement

8. (a) Recruit 6,000 police officers (2,000 pra troops, 2,000 mobile troops and 2000 General duties troops) All regions will be fully represented, no corruption of any kind will be tolarated.

(b) Recruit 15,000 soldiers; 5,000 ZA, 5,000 ZAF, 5,000 ZNS.

This we shall implement

9. With effect from Wednesday, 1st September 2021, Maize price for 50Ks bag of maize will be increased from K150 to K220. This we shall implement

10. With effect from 1st November, each farmer (including those not yet registered) to receive 12 bags of maize after only depositing K500 in the bank. Under my leadership, this will be implemented.

11. A competent cabinet will be appointed to cover all spheres of government. This we shall implement

12. Appoint a competent BOZ governor. This we shall implement

13. Appoint a competent Minister of finance. This we shall implement

14. Meet with Zambia’s lenders and renegotiate loan repayments to relieve Zambia of its burdensome loans

15. Constitute a team of technocrats from government, higher institutions of learning and industry experts to come up with an implementation plan for economic recovery for Zambia. This should cover first 12 months, 24 months, 36 months up to 5 years. This should encompass all industries in Zambia.

16. Address the plight in education and health sectors.

17. Secure roadmap for robust funding for Zambia to boost economic growth.

18. Come up with a comprehensive plan for youth empowerment and growth.

19. End political violence and cadres harassing citizens.

20. Introduce law and order through the police service.

21. Make use of ZNS for food production and youth employment.

22. ZNBC to be fully independent.

23. Promote and confirm 100% of civil servants in acting appointments.

24. Adjust salaries of all civil servants upwards by K1,500 across the board. This we shall implement.

25. All hospitals and clinics will have more than enough medicines for our people.

26. All schools will have more than enough desks and chairs for our pupils.

27. Each school will be receiving government funding in this regard; Boarding Secondary School K100,000 per term; Day Secondary School K85,000 per term; Gazetted Primary School K50,000 per term, ungazertted primary school K40,000 per term, Community Schools K30,000 per term.

28. Ensure each pupil in boarding schools pays K450 only per term. In a day sec school each pupil to pay K50 only per term.

29. Miners’ salaries will be increased by 50%

30. Reducing prices of all commodities by 75%. Mealie meal to cost K70 only. 5 litres of cooking oil to cost K80, 2.5ltrs to cost K45 only.

By the Grace of God, we will met all my plans before 1st February 2022. All we need from you fellow Zambians are your prayers and votes on Thursday 12th August 2021. Real Change is coming. Just have faith in the Lord.

What else should we do, you are free to add so that we can add on our list before our inauguration. Try me and prove me!

God Bless You All.

HH aka Bally Will Fix Everything. Change is at your door step.