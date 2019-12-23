By Prudence Siabana

A Governance Activist has questioned the capacity in which first lady Esther Lungu commissioned a Zambia Police post in Kitwe district on the Copperbelt despite not being a public servant.

Over the weekend, Mrs. Lungu commissioned a police post named after her in Kitwe’s Nkana east.

But MacDonald Chipenzi in an interview with Phoenix News says the office of the first lady is not established in any legal instrument hence there is no reason to give her such a responsibility.

Mr. Chipenzi is disappointed that the action indicates government’s inconsistency and lack of will to run the affairs of the nation through established legal frameworks.

PHOENIX NEWS