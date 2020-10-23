First Lady Mama Esther Lungu did not intervene in Chanda Kambwili’s case as being reported.

First Lady Mama Esther Lungu has demanded for an apology from Diamond Television that reported that she caused the release of Chanda Kambwili from Police Custody.

The First Lady has stated that she respects the due process of the law and would not influence the Police to release any suspect.

She says such an action would be an indictment that she controls Constitutional Offices.

She has there demand that Diamond Television restracts the story and apologise for the embarrassed caused.