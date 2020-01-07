FIRST LADY, MRS. ESTHER LUNGU ATTENDS LECTURES AT UNZA

The first lady, Mrs Esther Lungu attends class during the ongoing residential session at UNZA main Campus. Mrs. Lungu is a third year student pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education under the Institute of Distance Education (IDE).

Mrs. Lungu possess for a photo with Director, Institute of Distance Education, Prof. Boniface Namangala, UNZA Public relations Manager, Mr. Damaseke Chibale and other members of staff just after her lecture.