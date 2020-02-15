First Lady Esther Lungu has said the ongoing gassing of homes is unheard off and becoming a source of concern that require prayers.

Speaking when she arrived in Kitwe, Ms. Lungu said she has been praying for the country ever since gassing reports emerged.

She is further disturbed with the increased number of people who have been killed in recent past.

The First Lady said Zambia is a Christian Nation and it is wrong for people to take the law in their own hands.

Ms. Lungu said the church needs to take a leading role in praying for the nation over the spraying of homes.

She said only God can rescue Zambia from such attacks and that can only happen through prayer.

And Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe said his office has continued to recieve reports of people being gassed.

Nundwe said Zambia has always been peaceful and people should not dent the image with their unknown ill motives.

The First Lady is in Kitwe to grace a United Church of Zambia fundraising dinner.