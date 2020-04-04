FIRST TWO CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS RECOVERED & DISCHARGED

…As Zambia records no new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours

Saturday….April 4 (2020)

Zambia has yet again not recorded any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has confirmed.

And the Minister has disclosed that the first two individuals that tested positive to the virus have been discharged and declared negative.

Speaking Saturday afternoon when he gave the latest 15th COVID-19 update, Dr Chilufya said that cumulatively the cases stands at 36 with 1 death recorded and that the 34 are isolated in Lusaka while the two remain in Masaiti under observation.

“We had 53 tests and all of them tested negative. We are heightening surveillance so as to ensure that we do early detection and isolation in order to stop new cases” he said.

He has further said that 1,526 who underwent mandatory quarantine have successfully completed their isolation and have been released.

Dr Chilufya however expressed his and also registered President Edgar Lungu’s concern on the decision by the Zambia Golf Union to continue with their activities and ordered them to immediately cease all activities amidst the pandemic.

He emphasized the need to avoid unnecessary travels and to exercise social distancing and avoid overcrowding in bus stops, and other public places and further thanked the church for heeding to the directive from the President and the health authorities.

“Let act in solidarity of our neighbors and our family, let us avoid mass gatherings, let us wear masks and in solidarity we can effectively address the pandemic” Dr Chilufya said.

He has since thanked all cooperating partners home and abroad for the continued support and generosity and assured that all that have been given will be used appropriately and prudently in order to effectively deal with the matter at hand.

And regarding the presidential order to recruit more health workers, Dr Chilufya urged all the job aspirants to avoid coming physically but use electronic means to apply and assured that there will be no bureaucracy along the process to ensure the directive is expedited to enhance human capital in the fight against the pandemic.