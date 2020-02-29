Five people have been arrested on the Copperbelt in connection to gassing incidences.

Among the five arrested include three Health Workers at Malcom Watson Hospital in Mufulira and a former Prison Warder.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga said the arrest of a former Prison Warder who has been identified as John Zulu led to the arrest of four more people.

Katanga has identified the others arrested as Kelvin Kalesa, Greenwell Ngulube all of Kantanshi Township and Chellah Chisulo of Kamuchanga all health workers.

She has named the fifth suspect as Jabulani Chiponde.

Katanga said Zulu was found with six bosses of masks which are allegedly being used by the people behind gassings.

She added that after a search was conducted, it was discovered that the suspects were on possession of insecticide sachets of unknown chemicals.

Katanga said the suspects are currently in police custody.