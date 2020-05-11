FIVE CHURCH LEADERS ARRESTED OVER CORRONAVIRUS GUIDELINES

Five church leaders of the Apostolic Church of Zambia in Kitwe’s Bulangililo were arrested yesterday for conducting a church gathering without authority and certification contrary to the prevailing health guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

The suspects who include pastors and elders were taken to Kitwe Central Police and have since been released on bond awaiting court appearance.

Health inspectors conducting routine inspections in the city to check on compliance with the guidelines, found the church overcrowded, congregants not wearing face masks and the social distancing rule not observed.