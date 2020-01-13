Nigeria- Five secondary school girls within the age range of 16 to 18 have reportedly raped a Biology teacher (name withheld) to coma in ‎Ayetoro-Itele, a community in Ogun State.

News of the criminal act broke out Thursday morning when the man’s neighbour called the local police after he found the man helpless and near-lifeless in his room.

According to the man’s neighbour, five school-age girls reportedly walked into the man’s room, a one-room apartment, where the teacher was recovering from an undisclosed ailment.

The students, who were on mufti to hide their school identity, did not waste time to get down to ‘business’.

The unsuspecting teacher, who was certain they were students as the had notes and textbooks on them, wrongly imagined they came to pay him a quick-recovery visit.

According to the report, in his feeble state and hasn’t been attending classes since resumption, however, he was easily overpowered as his co-tenants have all gone for their various trades, except the neighbour that called police.

Narrating the ordeal, the neighbour recounts to the police:

“I heard voices from inside his room, although faint, because our rooms are far apart.

“I thought he was merely having some conversation; I heard the moans too but who would think something like that would have happened.

“I found him naked few minutes after the girls left as I wanted to check on his health and so I called the attention of the nearest police.”

ElombahNews gathered that the man was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and treatment has since commenced on him by doctors and nurses on duty.

Meanwhile, police said that investigation has begun in earnest to fish out those behind the evil act.

When contacted, the school principal maintained that none of his students could have done that but police investigators are working with the school management to get to the root of the matter.