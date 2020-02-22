The Zambia Police Service has arrested five masterminds behind the wave of mob killings that has led to the death of 43 victims and 23 others with injuries across the country.

Addressing the media in Lusaka, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja revealed that there were groups of people formed and spread in various parts of the country and that these groups were spearheading mob justice in communities.

“An operation was conducted on 20th February, 2020 and managed to apprehend five masterminders in this particular issue of mob justice believed to have been influencing people in communities to kill and burn suspects. Among the suspects, three were picked from Kasisi area in Chongwe while two were picked in Lusaka’s Kanyama Compound and have been charged with Murder contrary to section 200 of the Penal Code. They are detained in custody and will appear in court soon” said Mr. Kanganja.

The Police Chief explains that available statistics further indicate that 511 reports connected to chemical spraying of poisonous substances on households have so far been received with 1,687 victims with 11 Police infrastructure have been damaged countrywide as a result of public disorder including both private and public properties.

Mr. Kanganja adds that investigations have established that there are some inter-connection in criminals behind this spate of crime.

During the ongoing operations 16 suspects have been arrested in connection with the reports of chemical spraying of which some have begun appearing in courts of law.

“Some of these 16 suspects were behind criminal activities experienced in Chingola District on the Copperbelt as well as North Western Province. This points to some inter connection in criminals behind this spate of crime” he said.