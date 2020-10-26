A consortium of opposition political parties have urged the general citizenry and members of parliament to fully support the constitution amendment bill number 10 of 2019 as it is key to economic emancipation.

Christian Democratic Party President Danny Pule said the five opposition parties have come together with a common agenda of educating people on bill 10 and advocating for its enactment.

ZANIS Reports that Dr Pule made the remarks during the press briefing in Lusaka that was attended by four other political parties.

Dr Pule underscored that bill 10 once enacted will represent the views of all Zambians and will also be a catalyst for economic growth.

“As the Christian Democratic Party with all the countrywide structures we are in full support of bill 10 and other politicians should embrace it as it means well for the country. Once enacted it will lead to the delimitation of constituencies as the current 156 are not enough with the population growth that we have had. Without bill 10 there is no way the constitution can be amended,” charged the opposition leader.

Dr Pule emphasized that bill 10 has numerous benefits such as delimitation of constituencies that will see an increase from the current 156 and economic growth due to adequate representation by members of parliament.

Others who spoke at the press briefing included National Congress Party (NCP) Peter Chanda who called on the general citizenry to respect the Zambia police service.

Mr Chanda recalled that the recent happenings of police abduction and slapping in the full view of public should be condemned in strongest terms by all well-meaning Zambians.

The NCP Leader called on the Ministry of Home Affairs to impose punitive measures on the people who break the law by disregarding constitution offices.

“No one should break the law with impunity and the Minister of Home Affairs should punish such people because we all have the duty of respect the police service. As politicians whether in the ruling or opposition we all have the duty to spur economic growth and not advocate for violence and name calling,” said Mr Chanda.

Meanwhile, Zambia Republican Party’s Writ Musoma, National Revolution Party’s Cosmo Mumba and Citizens Democratic Party’s Robert Mwanza all echoed the support to bill 10 and respect for the rule of law.

The constitution amendment bill number 10 of 2019 will be restored to the order paper of the national assembly on Thursday October 29, 2020.