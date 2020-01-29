FIVE (05) people have died while 12 others sustained injuries after they were hit by a truck at Mungule junction along the Great North Road.

The accident happened this afternoon around 15:45 hours when an unknown driver of a Scania truck registration number AJD 9957 lost control of the vehicle, swerved to the left and hit into two vehicles.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has stated that the truck hit into a Nissan Hard body and a Mazda which subsequently hit people who were at a market place.

“Five died on the spot while 12 others who sustained injuries have been rushed to Chingwere first level Hospital and UTH respectively,” Katongo said.

And Katongo said the police are looking for the driver who escaped soon after the accident.