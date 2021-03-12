*FIVE PF OFFICIALS DEFECT AND JOIN UPND CITING UN-CARING LEADERSHIP*

Deputy National youth Chairperson Cindy Kauka says UPND has continued receiving new members because it has a credible leadership with a vision to serve the country and its citizens.

Speaking after welcoming five members from the ruling Patriotic Front, Ms Kauka said people of Zambia now have confidence that President Hichilema is the only one serious to deliver the country from the sufferings inflicted to Zambians by the failed leadership of the Patriotic Front.

She said the UPND has capable leaders to run a successful government and urged the people to be on the look out for any distractions.

Ms Kauka added that the PF government has been unfair when it comes to governance and freedom of expression by opposition political parties.

She advised the youths to mobilise more youths and people around them ahead of the coming elections.

She further said that HH has all he needs to survive but has decided to leave his comfort to fight for the good of the general citizenry.

Ms Kauka urged the youths to maintain discipline and not to allow themselves to be arrested or used as tools for political violence saying this will reduce the number of votes needed to take HH to state house.

The new ambassadors of change are PF IPS Paul Mweemba and four others who decided to join the opposition UPND a party serious with serving the country and it’s people.

Mr Paul Mweemba said he is happy to join UPND because it has proven to the people at large that it means well to the country’s.

He said that youths living in rural areas are suffering and need a leadership that has interest of people at heart and not the PF which has ignored it’s people

Ms Kauka further said that the country today needs a credible leadership to get it back to it’s feet.

She urged the youths to go out and campaign for the UPND until the voting day.

Kauka said UPND is coming from the intraparty elections and that during the campaigns groups were formed to support desired candidates.

She urged the people to dismantle the camps and begin to work as one.

She said there is no time for groups ahead of the general elections.

Finally, She added that there is only one Zambia that President Hichilema Seeks to build once the Party forms government.

The occasion was attended by President Hakainde Hichilema and NDC Secretary General Bridget Atanga.

*UPND MEDIA TEAM*