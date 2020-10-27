By Banda Sakanya

Copperbelt ~ Kalulushi

FIVE PF SURROGATE LITTLE POLITICAL PARTIES RE-EMPHASIZE THEIR SUPPORT FOR A CARCASS BILL 10

Five Little PF surrogate political parties without back bones led by a vision less Dr. Danny Pule yesterday held a briefing were it was resolved that all MPs should fully support the constitution amendment.

A voiceless consortium of opposition political parties have urged the general citizenry and members of parliament to fully support bill number 10 of 2019 as it is key to economical emancipation.

Dr. Danny Pule further said that delimitation can only be done if this bill 10 goes through

The five PF surrogate and voiceless political parties were;

Danny Pule

Chanda of NCP,

Writ Musoma of NRP,

Cosmo Mumba

Robert Mwanza of CDP.

QUESTIONS

Dr. Danny Pule, how will general citizenry support the Bill which is already in parliament and can only be supported by MPs by voting for it?

Dr. Danny Pule, which MPs are you referring to support bill 10 because your party and your fellow four political parties have no MPs in parliament and you have no citizenry support?

If you are implying on UPND MPs then you are a big joker.

Dr. Danny Pule, are you being truthful by stating that delimitation of constituencies can only be done by passing bill 10?

Was Muchinga Province and its constituencies created using Bill 10 or the already existing constitution?

What economic emancipation is bill 10 going to bring when the country is already struggling with highly accumulated near to default debts?

We expected Dr. Danny Pule being a man of God to stand on the upright platform to condemn this retrogressive Bill 10 aimed at making ECL be a life president through repealing Article 52 of 2016 in Bill 10.

We are now seeing a man of God webbed in seeking money through supporting a man that wants to rule the country with an iron fist.

Where is Dr.Danny Pule’s godliness by lying that delimitation of constituencies can only be done by passing Bill 10 when we have constituties that were created before Bill 10?

These one man show political parties are useless and are only supporting to feed their families and pay their bills from ECL’s pay out.

They are all PF surrogates that is the more reason why PF regime is abusing ZNBC by covering their briefings.

We urge all Independent MPs to stand on the right with UPND MPs and vote NO to bill 10 by walking out of parliament the moment this Bill will be presented on the floor on the 29th of October.