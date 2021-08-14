Dear Colleagues, an important letter from Presidential candidates to ECL:

14th August, 2021

Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu

President of the Republic of Zambia

State House

Dear President Lungu,

RE: Declaring of August 12 2021 Elections not Free and Fair- Yourself

We the undersigned have received the Press Release from you through your Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations with utmost shock and reservation. It is a fact that the just ended elections where far from being free and fair because the PF under your leadership as Republican President made it practically impossible for the elections to attain the required standard to meet the test of Free and Fair.

You abusively used the Public Order Act to restrict the movement of your political opponents while members of your party were free to mobilize at will. You equally used the Police Service against your political opponents in the name of upholding the Covid-19 Public Health directives with great bias. We all have had our movements across the country restricted during the campaign period at your behest.

It is therefore inconceivable that the very government that created an uneven playing field can today want to delay the election process by seeking to take the legal process in a bid to delay the announcement of election results. Your planned action is not just an abuse of the court process but also tantamount to seeking to usurp the mandate of the Electoral Commission of Zambia – ECZ.

In this regard, we would like to request that you demonstrate magnanimity and accept the outcome of the election without any further delay. The People of Zambia have spoken and the courts of Law should not be used in any way to circumvent the wishes and aspirations of the People.

We trust you will act with humility and submit to the wishes of the People by conceding defeat and allowing for the succession process to start without any further delay.

Yours in the interest of the nation,

(Presidential Candidates in the 2021 Elections)

Harry Kalaba

Dr. Nevers Mumba

Dr. Fred Mmembe

Ms. Chishala Kateka

Mr Sean Tembo

Bishop Trevor Mwamba