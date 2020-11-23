FIVE REASONS WHY PF CADRES DISREGARD THE GOVERNMENT SECURITY WINGS.

1. They have Identity Cards of high quality which bears the signature of the Minister of Home Affairs.

2. They are more financially empowered than the Government security wings who are on Government Payroll.

3. They show more loyalty to the head of State.

4. They enjoy the protection of the law.

5. They run Local Authority facilities such as Markets, Bus Stations and Car Wash facilities in big towns by daylight stealing from the people.

6. They illegally acquire land.

Just Look at one of the Identity Card which was found from the gunned down PF criminal.