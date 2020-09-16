Five suspected UPND cadres arrested in Kasama.

15TH SEPTEMBER, 2020 – Police in Northern Province have arrested five people suspected to be members of the Opposition UPND in connection with the assault of Justin Bwalya aged 18 and Gilbert Mulenga aged 16 who are suspected PF supporters.

The incident is reported to have happened today, 15th September, 2020 at about 15 00 hours at Chiombo Village in Chief Munkonge located about 65 kilometers from Kasama, when the victims were allegedly found tempering with the UPND campaign materials.

The victims reported the matter to police officers who were patrolling the area who later intercepted the UPND team and the victims identified five suspects who have been detained in police custody for assault.

We want to clearly state that the UPND candidate in the Lukashya by – election is not among those arrested.

As Zambia Police, we reiterate our earlier call for political players to avoid taking the law into their own hands but to report any grievance to the police or better still arrest the suspects and surrender them to police.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER