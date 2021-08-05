Several thousand anti-government protesters have marched through the streets of the capital, Accra, to call for action to address the country’s economic and social challenges.

A social media campaign under the slogan “Fix The Country” has gained momentum in recent months.

President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government has introduced new taxes and increased fuel prices.

Some on the streets criticised the president’s decision to build a $200m (£143m) national cathedral – arguing that bigger priorities including education and housing needed to be addressed.

The protests started in March when a court dismissed an opposition challenge to Mr Akufo-Addo’s re-election in December.