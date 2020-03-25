By: Prisca-Lumingu Banda

Capital Buses proprietor Ishmael Kankara says he is ready to shut down his Flash bus operations if need arises as a preventive measure of the coronavirus.

Mr Kankara says he appreciates the efforts towards the combating of the coronavirus and he will ensure that his bus operations also adheres to the guidelines set by the government.

Mr Kankara says as part of complimenting government efforts, Capital buses has been sensitizing its bus drivers on the importance of adhering to health precautions to safeguard the lives of passengers.

And Mr. Kankara says he is ready to reduce on the number of passengers capacity on each bus as suggested by the Ministry of Transport and Communication in a letter, which is awaiting cabinet approval.