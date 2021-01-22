FLASHBACK

SAUDI ARABIA DEAL WILL BRING DOWN THE COST OF FUEL TO AS LOW AS K5. 50 PER LITRE.

President Lungu’s economic diplomacy has continued yielding results. He is currently in Saudi Arabia where he is signing big deals that include:

1. Construction of a mordern maternal and paediatric hospital. This initiative started by former Firstlady Dr. Kaseba and further pushed by Firstlafy Esther Lungu is being finalised.

2. Oil deals which will see the cost of fuel go down to as low as K5. 5. per litre. Negotiations have been going on and finally the deal will be signed.

3. Funding of 10 more irrigation dams. Zambia is fast becoming the food busket for central and southern africa. President Lungu wants to expand investment in irrigation.

4. Funding of phase two 600MW solar plant. The 600 MW phase one is being funded by World bank through IDC. Hon Dora Siliya and Ministry of Energy experts accompanied the President to finalise funding for phase two.

5. Funding for value chains development under CEEC. Government is stepping up funding of value chains in the agricultural sector. The President accompanied by Hon Mwanakatwe and Ministry of Commerce experts will have meetings with Saudi Arabia manufacturing firms and funding agencies. Deals worth twice the current investment in CEEC are targeted.

Let us all support development. Support #teamdevelopment