October 7, 2017
Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba has justified the statement he recently issued on North Korea’s nuclear programme saying it was made in the interest of the nation.
Mr. Kalaba said as a member of the United Nations and state party to the Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear weapons, Zambia will not keep quiet in the face of injustices.
Reacting to Mwembeshi Independent Member of Parliament Machila Jamba who wanted to know what effects the statement has had on Zambia’s bilateral relations with North Korea, Mr. Kalaba said Zambia supports calls for nuclear disarmament of North Korea.
Mr. Kalaba added that Zambia is dependent on the Korean Peninsula as evidenced by the growing Copper Market in China in addition to the aid it receives from South Korea and Japan. “As government, we are ready for North Korea, they just need to listen to our advise so that we can move on as members of the United Nations.”
