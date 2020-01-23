#FLASHBACK; WE EAT HUMAN LUNGS, PRIVATE PARTS FOR LUCKY REVEALS A RITUAL KILLER.

A Lusaka based Ritual Killer confessed to Police Officers on Monday after he was apprehended that he and his Group were directed to Eat human Lungs and Private Parts for Good Lucky.

According to the Video shared to Zambian Watch by Police Officers, the man who was caught cooking human flesh in his house said he ate the human flesh for the first time.

The visibly shaken man says he was told to eat not less than 7 diffrent Lungs for humans in order for him to be rich.

There has been a number of Ritual killings in Lusaka which many believe that they are Politically connected.

Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja stated that members of the Public will be arrested for Alarming the Nation.

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Chama has also expressed concern that members of the Public were alarming by charging that there are ritual killers in Lusaka.

