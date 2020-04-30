FNB Zambia has initiated the rollout of cashflow relief interventions effective 30 April in line with the announcement of the K10 billion in funding by the Ministry of Finance.

“FNB is offering cashflow relief to qualifying individual and commercial customers whose finances have been impacted by #COVID-19. The FNB Zambia cashflow relief measures will become available from 30 April 2020, for customers who hold loan products with us,” said FNB Zambia CEO, Leonard Haynes in a statement availed to the Zambian Business Times – ZBT.

He stated that these interventions may include Rescheduled Payments or Payment Holidays and that No fees will be charged for any relief granted.

“We are cognisant of the challenges faced by our customers whose businesses and livelihoods have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are pleased to be able to support our customers in this way and will continue to look for more opportunities to assist them to navigate through this period of uncertainty,” Haynes said

The relief will be considered for both retail and commercial customers with a proven track record of honouring their payments before COVID-19.

Both individuals and commercial customers can enquire about these services by contacting the Bank via the FNB App, Mobile Banking or website fnbzambia.co.zm.

“We would like to assure our customers that in addition to this, we are putting in place the necessary precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of our customers, staff and vendors during this time”.

”We also continue to reinforce our capacity to provide uninterrupted essential banking services which allow customers to do their everyday banking through our innovative digital channels and branches,” Haynes concluded.