Focus Real Estates donates land to Mumba Yachi

MUSICIAN Mumba Yachi continues to receive help following the burning down of his studio by unknown people over the weekend.

Focus Real Estates, a renowned estates agency operating in Lusaka under Mulilo Group of Companies has joined many individuals and establishments to offer support.

Mulilo Group of Companies Chairman Mubanga Bonfire Mulilo has given Mumba Yachi land in Lusaka’s Ngwerere area valued at K75,000.

Mr Mulilo said his support is to ensure Mumba Yachi has his own property that he can use for various projects.

He said his firm believes in empowering Zambians with valuable investment in land and property.

” We were saddened by the news of Yachi’s loss of investment through the fire. We believe in our small way, we can also help him rebuild his life through the land we have donated,” said Mulilo who is also currently managing Muzo aka Alphoso.